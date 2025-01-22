How to Apply for Form I-766: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Your EAD 

Are you interested in working in the United States, but you don’t know how to get a work permit? Here, we will go over the most important steps you need to know to apply for your employment authorization document.

What is EAD?

EAD stands for Employment Authorization Document and it’s required for noncitizens to have one for work in the U.S. if their status authorizes them to do so. It also helps to get a driver’s license and a Social Security number.

How to file Form I-765

Form I-765 is the Application for Employment Authorization. This form can be filed online through a USCIS account or via mail by paper filing. In order to paper file your application to get your EAD, you may follow these simple steps:

Get the most recent version of the Form I-765 from the USCIS website and fill out all the necessary information.

Determine what your category of eligibility is. This is how you are authorized to work in the U.S. You can do this by reviewing the instructions for the Form I-765 on the USCIS website and verifying if your status is indeed eligible for an EAD by reading under the section, “Who May File Form I-765?”

Attach the required documents to the I-765. Some of the most common documents are:

Proof of your lawful presence in the U.S.

Copy of your previous EAD, if you had one; if not, you can submit a government-issued identity document

2 passport-style photographs

The filing fee (This also depends on your category of eligibility which can also be checked at USCIS website)

Use the appropirate filing address to mail the application to USCIS. You can find the addresses of each category on the USCIS Website.

If you will be submitting the application online, you will need to create a USCIS online account. You may fill out the form digitally by typing in your answers, upload any supporting documents to your application, and submit the I-751 filing fee online. The I-751 filing fee can be found on the USCIS Fee Schedule.

How Long Does it Take to Obtain Form I-766

Form I-766 is the physical Employment Authorization Document. It generally takes about 2-12 months to get Form I-766 approved. However, some cases can take longer depending on current USCIS I-766 processing times.