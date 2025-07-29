In 2025, modernizing IT infrastructure is no longer optional for organizations aiming to stay competitive, secure, and scalable. Whether transitioning to cloud-native systems, upgrading legacy platforms, or integrating AI capabilities, choosing the right partner is key.

In this guide, we’ve highlighted the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for 2025, focusing on firms with proven execution across industries, regions, and technical domains.

Our Overview and Evaluation Process

To identify the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for 2025, we evaluated global providers based on technical capabilities, client base, industry coverage, and ability to deliver complex transformation projects at scale.

Our focus remained on firms with proven success in cloud migration, legacy modernization, AI integration, and regulatory compliance.

More precisely, our evaluation criteria included:

Scope and quality of IT infrastructure modernisation services

Client portfolio (Fortune 500, public sector, SMEs)

Global delivery presence and market coverage

Clutch rating and verified client feedback

Specialization in cloud, AI, DevOps, and legacy transformation

Awards, recognitions, and year-over-year growth

Best IT Infrastructure Modernisation Services – Summary

Based on our research, these 10 providers stand out for their ability to execute complex IT infrastructure modernisation services across industries and geographies. With Future Processing in the first position, each firm offers a distinct advantage depending on project scope, regulatory needs, and delivery preferences.

Future Processing – Best overall Accenture – Best for enterprise scale TCS – Best for global reach IBM – Best for hybrid cloud Infosys – Best for cost-efficiency Deloitte – Best for compliance-heavy projects TECHVIFY – Best for agile SMEs Radixweb – Best for legacy upgrades Nerdery – Best for U.S.-based talent ITMagination – Best for EU nearshoring

10 Best IT Infrastructure Modernisation Services – Review

Rating (Clutch): 4.7

Location: Gliwice, Poland

Founded: 2000

Future Processing is one of the best IT infrastructure modernisation services due to its ability to combine nearshoring efficiency with advanced engineering and tailored consulting. Headquartered in Poland, the company has expanded its presence across the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine, serving over 200 clients in more than 12 countries. Future Processing is particularly active in finance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and construction. Long-term partnerships include brands like The Linde Group, ista, and Smart Valor. Moreover, their focus on customized solutions, transparent collaboration, and domain-specific delivery enables complex projects to scale both effectively and securely.

Key Services:

Custom software development

IT strategy consulting

Cloud engineering (migration, modernization, FinOps)

AI/ML and data solutions

DevOps and software maintenance

API and data integration

Cybersecurity and quality assurance

Digital experience and UX/UI design

Pricing: $25,000+

Awards: GSA Professional Awards: “Best Nearshore Team” (2019), Clutch Top Software Developers in Poland (2016, 2017), IT Europa Awards Finalist (2023): Technology Vendor of the Year, Corporate Culture

Best for: Organizations seeking tailored, scalable, and cost-effective digital transformation across regulated and operationally complex industries.

2. Accenture

Rating (Clutch): 4.8

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Founded: 1989

Accenture is a global professional services firm specializing in consulting, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure modernisation. Operating in over 200 cities across more than 49 countries, it serves over 75% of the Fortune Global 500. The company focuses on large-scale programs across sectors such as finance, healthcare, telecommunications, consumer goods, and public services. Its unified Reinvention Services model integrates strategy, technology, operations, and creative capabilities to accelerate AI, automation, and cloud initiatives.

Key Services:

IT infrastructure management and modernization

Cloud migration and operations

Application modernization and DevOps

Generative AI and intelligent automation

Cybersecurity, compliance, and risk

Enterprise operations and supply chain transformation

Industry-specific consulting and platform integration

Pricing: $500,000+

Awards: Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For”, Cannes Lions Awards for creative digital projects

Best for: Enterprises and public institutions requiring global-scale digital transformation with deep domain and compliance expertise.

3. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Rating (Clutch): 5.0

Location: Mumbai, India

Founded: 1968

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a multinational IT services and consulting provider known for large-scale digital transformation programs. With operations in more than 50 countries and over 600,000 employees, TCS delivers to clients like JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, British Airways, and Walmart. It maintains long-term contracts with over a third of the Fortune Global 500. TCS supports modernization across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and retail, offering consistent delivery through globally distributed teams and industry-aligned practices.

Key Services:

IT consulting and infrastructure modernization

Cloud transformation and SaaS integration

AI, analytics, and intelligent automation

Cybersecurity and regulatory risk

Enterprise platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce)

Application modernization and DevOps

IoT, blockchain, and product engineering

Pricing: $500,000+

Awards: TITAN Business Award (Marketing – B2B, 2025), Databricks Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year (2025)

Best for: Global corporations pursuing large, complex modernization projects that require scale, cost-efficiency, and end-to-end digital expertise.

4. IBM

Rating (Clutch): High (exact rating not publicly specified)

Location: Armonk, New York, USA

Founded: 1911

IBM is a multinational technology and consulting company delivering advanced IT infrastructure, AI, and cloud solutions at global scale. With offices in over 170 countries, it supports enterprise modernization across financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. IBM’s client portfolio includes firms like O’Reilly Auto Parts, Macmillan Publishers, and Kuehne + Nagel. The company focuses on secure, AI-enriched hybrid cloud systems and mainframe modernization, supported by its watsonx platform and deep engineering legacy.

Key Services:

Hybrid cloud migration and orchestration

AI/ML integration and automation (watsonx)

Cybersecurity and compliance frameworks

Infrastructure-as-a-service and mainframe modernization

Business transformation consulting

Data fabric, analytics, and intelligent operations

Pricing: $45,000+

Awards: 18 TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards, Annual IBM Partner Plus Awards

Best for: Enterprises with complex legacy systems seeking AI-led hybrid cloud transformation with enterprise-grade security and reliability.

5. Infosys

Rating (Clutch): N/A

Location: Bengaluru, India

Founded: 1981

Infosys is a global IT consulting and engineering firm known for enterprise-scale digital transformation and managed services. Headquartered in India, it operates in 56 countries and supports over 2,000 clients, including Cisco, Staples, BP, and M Financial. Infosys delivers modernization in finance, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, often through long-term strategic engagements. Leveraging its proprietary Cobalt multi-cloud platform and industry-aligned AI frameworks, Infosys continues to feature among the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for organizations focused on cost-efficiency, agility, and technology innovation.

Key Services:

Cloud transformation and managed services

Generative AI, automation, and DevOps

Application modernization and data engineering

Cybersecurity, risk, and enterprise SaaS

Customer experience and platform integration

Pricing: $100,000+

Awards: Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards, ServiceNow Global Elite Partner Recognition

Best for: Large enterprises aiming to modernize infrastructure through modular, AI-enhanced, and cloud-native delivery with high ROI.

6. Deloitte

Rating (Clutch): 4.8

Location: London, UK

Founded: 1845

Deloitte is a global consulting and professional services firm delivering enterprise-grade IT infrastructure modernisation for public and private sector clients. Operating in over 150 countries, Deloitte works with more than 80% of the Fortune Global 500, including Microsoft, UPS, Boeing, and Morgan Stanley. The firm supports modernization across industries such as healthcare, government, finance, retail, and energy, with engagements often combining regulatory, technology, and strategic advisory.

Key Services:

Infrastructure modernization and managed IT services

Cloud migration and multi-cloud architecture

DevOps, FinOps, and automation

Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance

Data analytics and AI integration

Pricing: $1,000,000+

Awards: Deloitte Top 200 Awards (NZ), Cannes Corporate Media Awards

Best for: Enterprises and governments requiring large-scale, compliance-driven infrastructure modernization with integrated strategic support.

7. TECHVIFY

Rating (Clutch): 4.8

Location: Hanoi, Vietnam

Founded: 2018

TECHVIFY is a fast-scaling software and AI consultancy focused on infrastructure modernization for SMEs and mid-market enterprises. Headquartered in Vietnam with regional operations in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the U.S., the company delivers projects in finance, manufacturing, insurance, and e-commerce. Clients include Kipanga Pty Ltd and others across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Key Services:

Legacy system modernization

Cloud services and infrastructure migration

DevOps automation and managed services

AI/ML engineering and data platforms

Web, mobile, and product engineering

IoT development and QA

Pricing: $2,400+

Awards: N/A

Best for: SMEs and mid-sized enterprises needing agile, affordable infrastructure modernization and AI-driven delivery.

8. Radixweb

Rating (Clutch): 4.8

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Founded: 2000

Radixweb is a global IT consulting firm delivering infrastructure modernization and software engineering services to over 3,000 clients across 30+ industries. With operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe, the company supports clients such as Xerox, Tesco, Ricoh, and Shutterfly. It specializes in updating legacy systems and deploying scalable digital platforms for sectors like healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, and logistics.

Key Services:

Legacy system modernization

Cloud-native development and migration

AI-driven automation and DevOps

Product engineering and IT consulting

Web/mobile platforms and workflow integration

Pricing: $5,000+

Awards: Inc. Power Partner Award (2023), Titan Business Awards (2022), Clutch 1000 (6 consecutive years)

Best for: Companies seeking cost-effective modernization of legacy systems or scalable digital product delivery.

9. Nerdery

Rating (Clutch): 4.8

Location: Edina, Minnesota, USA

Founded: 2003

Nerdery is a U.S.-based digital consultancy focused on infrastructure modernization and AI-powered transformation for enterprises across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. With offices in Chicago, Phoenix, and Minneapolis, Nerdery serves clients including Google, Best Buy, and Purina. The company delivers modern digital products and cloud solutions with measurable outcomes and strong U.S.-based engineering support.

Key Services:

Digital product and infrastructure modernization

Cloud-native development and DevOps

AI/ML platforms and data integration

Enterprise architecture and systems integration

Agile enablement and innovation design

Pricing: $50,000+

Awards: W3 Awards (2018), Communicator Awards (2018), AZIMA TIM Award (2018)

Best for: Enterprises needing U.S.-based engineering teams for secure, AI-driven infrastructure transformation.

10. ITMagination

Rating (Clutch): 4.7

Location: Warsaw, Poland

Founded: 2008

ITMagination is a Polish IT consultancy delivering infrastructure modernization and custom software services for clients across Europe and North America. The company has served over 550 projects, including for Skanska, Nestlé, Bayer, and DNB. ITMagination focuses on regulated industries such as banking, construction, and energy, offering nearshoring solutions tailored to enterprise and scale-up requirements.

Key Services:

Cloud transformation and infrastructure management

Legacy system modernization and DevOps

Custom software and SaaS development

Data engineering, AI, and analytics

UX/UI design and business automation

Pricing: $50,000+

Awards: Microsoft Partner of the Year (Poland), Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Best for: Enterprises and scale-ups seeking flexible nearshoring for business-critical modernization across regulated sectors.

Conclusion

Modernising IT infrastructure is a complex but necessary step toward long-term resilience and growth. The firms listed here bring a mix of scale, specialization, and proven delivery. Whether you need nearshoring flexibility, enterprise-grade execution, or cost-effective innovation, the right partner is already operating at that level. Choose based on your industry, internal capabilities, and how fast you need to move.