In 2025, modernizing IT infrastructure is no longer optional for organizations aiming to stay competitive, secure, and scalable. Whether transitioning to cloud-native systems, upgrading legacy platforms, or integrating AI capabilities, choosing the right partner is key.
In this guide, we’ve highlighted the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for 2025, focusing on firms with proven execution across industries, regions, and technical domains.
Our Overview and Evaluation Process
To identify the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for 2025, we evaluated global providers based on technical capabilities, client base, industry coverage, and ability to deliver complex transformation projects at scale.
Our focus remained on firms with proven success in cloud migration, legacy modernization, AI integration, and regulatory compliance.
More precisely, our evaluation criteria included:
- Scope and quality of IT infrastructure modernisation services
- Client portfolio (Fortune 500, public sector, SMEs)
- Global delivery presence and market coverage
- Clutch rating and verified client feedback
- Specialization in cloud, AI, DevOps, and legacy transformation
- Awards, recognitions, and year-over-year growth
Best IT Infrastructure Modernisation Services – Summary
Based on our research, these 10 providers stand out for their ability to execute complex IT infrastructure modernisation services across industries and geographies. With Future Processing in the first position, each firm offers a distinct advantage depending on project scope, regulatory needs, and delivery preferences.
- Future Processing – Best overall
- Accenture – Best for enterprise scale
- TCS – Best for global reach
- IBM – Best for hybrid cloud
- Infosys – Best for cost-efficiency
- Deloitte – Best for compliance-heavy projects
- TECHVIFY – Best for agile SMEs
- Radixweb – Best for legacy upgrades
- Nerdery – Best for U.S.-based talent
- ITMagination – Best for EU nearshoring
10 Best IT Infrastructure Modernisation Services – Review
1. Future-Processing
Rating (Clutch): 4.7
Location: Gliwice, Poland
Founded: 2000
Future Processing is one of the best IT infrastructure modernisation services due to its ability to combine nearshoring efficiency with advanced engineering and tailored consulting. Headquartered in Poland, the company has expanded its presence across the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Ukraine, serving over 200 clients in more than 12 countries. Future Processing is particularly active in finance, healthcare, retail, utilities, and construction. Long-term partnerships include brands like The Linde Group, ista, and Smart Valor. Moreover, their focus on customized solutions, transparent collaboration, and domain-specific delivery enables complex projects to scale both effectively and securely.
Key Services:
- Custom software development
- IT strategy consulting
- Cloud engineering (migration, modernization, FinOps)
- AI/ML and data solutions
- DevOps and software maintenance
- API and data integration
- Cybersecurity and quality assurance
- Digital experience and UX/UI design
Pricing: $25,000+
Awards: GSA Professional Awards: “Best Nearshore Team” (2019), Clutch Top Software Developers in Poland (2016, 2017), IT Europa Awards Finalist (2023): Technology Vendor of the Year, Corporate Culture
Best for: Organizations seeking tailored, scalable, and cost-effective digital transformation across regulated and operationally complex industries.
2. Accenture
Rating (Clutch): 4.8
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Founded: 1989
Accenture is a global professional services firm specializing in consulting, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure modernisation. Operating in over 200 cities across more than 49 countries, it serves over 75% of the Fortune Global 500. The company focuses on large-scale programs across sectors such as finance, healthcare, telecommunications, consumer goods, and public services. Its unified Reinvention Services model integrates strategy, technology, operations, and creative capabilities to accelerate AI, automation, and cloud initiatives.
Key Services:
- IT infrastructure management and modernization
- Cloud migration and operations
- Application modernization and DevOps
- Generative AI and intelligent automation
- Cybersecurity, compliance, and risk
- Enterprise operations and supply chain transformation
- Industry-specific consulting and platform integration
Pricing: $500,000+
Awards: Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For”, Cannes Lions Awards for creative digital projects
Best for: Enterprises and public institutions requiring global-scale digital transformation with deep domain and compliance expertise.
3. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Rating (Clutch): 5.0
Location: Mumbai, India
Founded: 1968
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a multinational IT services and consulting provider known for large-scale digital transformation programs. With operations in more than 50 countries and over 600,000 employees, TCS delivers to clients like JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, British Airways, and Walmart. It maintains long-term contracts with over a third of the Fortune Global 500. TCS supports modernization across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and retail, offering consistent delivery through globally distributed teams and industry-aligned practices.
Key Services:
- IT consulting and infrastructure modernization
- Cloud transformation and SaaS integration
- AI, analytics, and intelligent automation
- Cybersecurity and regulatory risk
- Enterprise platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce)
- Application modernization and DevOps
- IoT, blockchain, and product engineering
Pricing: $500,000+
Awards: TITAN Business Award (Marketing – B2B, 2025), Databricks Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year (2025)
Best for: Global corporations pursuing large, complex modernization projects that require scale, cost-efficiency, and end-to-end digital expertise.
4. IBM
Rating (Clutch): High (exact rating not publicly specified)
Location: Armonk, New York, USA
Founded: 1911
IBM is a multinational technology and consulting company delivering advanced IT infrastructure, AI, and cloud solutions at global scale. With offices in over 170 countries, it supports enterprise modernization across financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. IBM’s client portfolio includes firms like O’Reilly Auto Parts, Macmillan Publishers, and Kuehne + Nagel. The company focuses on secure, AI-enriched hybrid cloud systems and mainframe modernization, supported by its watsonx platform and deep engineering legacy.
Key Services:
- Hybrid cloud migration and orchestration
- AI/ML integration and automation (watsonx)
- Cybersecurity and compliance frameworks
- Infrastructure-as-a-service and mainframe modernization
- Business transformation consulting
- Data fabric, analytics, and intelligent operations
Pricing: $45,000+
Awards: 18 TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards, Annual IBM Partner Plus Awards
Best for: Enterprises with complex legacy systems seeking AI-led hybrid cloud transformation with enterprise-grade security and reliability.
5. Infosys
Rating (Clutch): N/A
Location: Bengaluru, India
Founded: 1981
Infosys is a global IT consulting and engineering firm known for enterprise-scale digital transformation and managed services. Headquartered in India, it operates in 56 countries and supports over 2,000 clients, including Cisco, Staples, BP, and M Financial. Infosys delivers modernization in finance, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, often through long-term strategic engagements. Leveraging its proprietary Cobalt multi-cloud platform and industry-aligned AI frameworks, Infosys continues to feature among the best IT infrastructure modernisation services for organizations focused on cost-efficiency, agility, and technology innovation.
Key Services:
- Cloud transformation and managed services
- Generative AI, automation, and DevOps
- Application modernization and data engineering
- Cybersecurity, risk, and enterprise SaaS
- Customer experience and platform integration
Pricing: $100,000+
Awards: Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards, ServiceNow Global Elite Partner Recognition
Best for: Large enterprises aiming to modernize infrastructure through modular, AI-enhanced, and cloud-native delivery with high ROI.
6. Deloitte
Rating (Clutch): 4.8
Location: London, UK
Founded: 1845
Deloitte is a global consulting and professional services firm delivering enterprise-grade IT infrastructure modernisation for public and private sector clients. Operating in over 150 countries, Deloitte works with more than 80% of the Fortune Global 500, including Microsoft, UPS, Boeing, and Morgan Stanley. The firm supports modernization across industries such as healthcare, government, finance, retail, and energy, with engagements often combining regulatory, technology, and strategic advisory.
Key Services:
- Infrastructure modernization and managed IT services
- Cloud migration and multi-cloud architecture
- DevOps, FinOps, and automation
- Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance
- Data analytics and AI integration
Pricing: $1,000,000+
Awards: Deloitte Top 200 Awards (NZ), Cannes Corporate Media Awards
Best for: Enterprises and governments requiring large-scale, compliance-driven infrastructure modernization with integrated strategic support.
7. TECHVIFY
Rating (Clutch): 4.8
Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
Founded: 2018
TECHVIFY is a fast-scaling software and AI consultancy focused on infrastructure modernization for SMEs and mid-market enterprises. Headquartered in Vietnam with regional operations in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the U.S., the company delivers projects in finance, manufacturing, insurance, and e-commerce. Clients include Kipanga Pty Ltd and others across Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Key Services:
- Legacy system modernization
- Cloud services and infrastructure migration
- DevOps automation and managed services
- AI/ML engineering and data platforms
- Web, mobile, and product engineering
- IoT development and QA
Pricing: $2,400+
Awards: N/A
Best for: SMEs and mid-sized enterprises needing agile, affordable infrastructure modernization and AI-driven delivery.
8. Radixweb
Rating (Clutch): 4.8
Location: Ahmedabad, India
Founded: 2000
Radixweb is a global IT consulting firm delivering infrastructure modernization and software engineering services to over 3,000 clients across 30+ industries. With operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe, the company supports clients such as Xerox, Tesco, Ricoh, and Shutterfly. It specializes in updating legacy systems and deploying scalable digital platforms for sectors like healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, and logistics.
Key Services:
- Legacy system modernization
- Cloud-native development and migration
- AI-driven automation and DevOps
- Product engineering and IT consulting
- Web/mobile platforms and workflow integration
Pricing: $5,000+
Awards: Inc. Power Partner Award (2023), Titan Business Awards (2022), Clutch 1000 (6 consecutive years)
Best for: Companies seeking cost-effective modernization of legacy systems or scalable digital product delivery.
9. Nerdery
Rating (Clutch): 4.8
Location: Edina, Minnesota, USA
Founded: 2003
Nerdery is a U.S.-based digital consultancy focused on infrastructure modernization and AI-powered transformation for enterprises across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. With offices in Chicago, Phoenix, and Minneapolis, Nerdery serves clients including Google, Best Buy, and Purina. The company delivers modern digital products and cloud solutions with measurable outcomes and strong U.S.-based engineering support.
Key Services:
- Digital product and infrastructure modernization
- Cloud-native development and DevOps
- AI/ML platforms and data integration
- Enterprise architecture and systems integration
- Agile enablement and innovation design
Pricing: $50,000+
Awards: W3 Awards (2018), Communicator Awards (2018), AZIMA TIM Award (2018)
Best for: Enterprises needing U.S.-based engineering teams for secure, AI-driven infrastructure transformation.
10. ITMagination
Rating (Clutch): 4.7
Location: Warsaw, Poland
Founded: 2008
ITMagination is a Polish IT consultancy delivering infrastructure modernization and custom software services for clients across Europe and North America. The company has served over 550 projects, including for Skanska, Nestlé, Bayer, and DNB. ITMagination focuses on regulated industries such as banking, construction, and energy, offering nearshoring solutions tailored to enterprise and scale-up requirements.
Key Services:
- Cloud transformation and infrastructure management
- Legacy system modernization and DevOps
- Custom software and SaaS development
- Data engineering, AI, and analytics
- UX/UI design and business automation
Pricing: $50,000+
Awards: Microsoft Partner of the Year (Poland), Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Best for: Enterprises and scale-ups seeking flexible nearshoring for business-critical modernization across regulated sectors.
Conclusion
Modernising IT infrastructure is a complex but necessary step toward long-term resilience and growth. The firms listed here bring a mix of scale, specialization, and proven delivery. Whether you need nearshoring flexibility, enterprise-grade execution, or cost-effective innovation, the right partner is already operating at that level. Choose based on your industry, internal capabilities, and how fast you need to move.