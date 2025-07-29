Barger names appointee to Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission 

News release

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the appointment of George B. Newhouse Jr. to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, citing his deep legal expertise, integrity and decades of public service as key qualifications for the role, according to a news release from Barger’s office.

The commission plays a vital role in fostering accountability and public trust in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the release said.

“George Newhouse brings unmatched legal experience, academic rigor, and a strong commitment to public service to this oversight role,” Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “His understanding of law enforcement, government accountability, and the justice system will be invaluable to the commission’s mission of promoting transparency and fairness.”

Newhouse brings over 40 years of legal experience, including 12 years as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where he served as assistant division chief of the Public Corruption and Government Fraud Section. His background includes leadership roles at national law firms, service as an advisor to two independent counsels, and work as deputy general counsel for the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Independent Review Panel.

A Rhodes Scholar and Harvard graduate, Newhouse earned a master’s degree from Oxford University and a law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law, where he graduated Order of the Coif. He has also taught courses on criminal justice, white collar crime, and constitutional law for over two decades as an adjunct professor at USC.