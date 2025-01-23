Hughes Fire evacuation orders easing, 10,176 acres burned, 14% contained 

The Hughes Fire has burned 10,176 acres and is at 14% containment as of Thursday morning, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

The fast-moving brush fire near Castaic Lake burned thousands of acres in just a matter of hours on Wednesday and forced over 30,000 evacuations from nearby areas.

“The fire did lay down a bit overnight, but we did still have some areas that were flaring up, and we did have some swap over in one of the areas as well,” said Jake Rodriguez, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service. “So, we’re still actively engaged in a firefight. It’s not over yet.”

Several areas under evacuation orders turned to warnings in parts of Valencia, and for parts of Saugus they disappeared altogether, but the winds were expected to remain a challenge.

In a Thursday morning update, the fire was confirmed to have burned over 10,000 acres with 14% containment as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, said Fred Fielding, public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department.

A Fire Department aircraft flew over the impacted burn area to obtain updated acreage, but officials are still compiling that information, added Fielding.

The fire burned through areas of the northeast side of Castaic Lake, initiating evacuation orders and warnings that still remain in place as of Thursday, although some mandatory evacuations have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. For updates on evacuation orders, visit bit.ly/3E78Ngj.

Overnight, water-dropping helicopters continued to battle the fire after fixed-wing aircraft operations were suspended due to darkness. By approximately 2:15 a.m. Thursday, the helicopters were released because the flames had diminished to the extent that no additional drops were needed at that time.

Air operations resumed Thursday morning, however, as winds picked up and some new fire activity was reported within the burn area.

A total of 4,000 firefighting personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest are battling the blaze.

No structures are currently threatened and none have been impacted as of Thursday morning, and no injuries have been reported, Fielding added.

Rodriguez also said a large amount of aerial support remained active in the firefight, and more units were available nearby, in case the wind gusts, which were expected to reach 40 to 60 mph Thursday, caused any additional flareups.

“We have a lot of air resources committed to it, about 20 helicopters,” he said. “We have another 14 fixed-wing aircraft in the general region, not necessarily assigned just to this fire, but available for this fire to support other fires in the area as well.”

He said as of about 10 a.m. they were awaiting updated containment figures, and anticipated the percentage put out early Thursday morning to have increased.

At 11:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced the following changes to emergency orders : Eight Zones moving from Evacuation Orders (Red) to Evacuation Warnings (Yellow):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-PARADISERANCH

US-CA-XLA-CAS-BISCAILUZ

US-CA-XLA-CAS-RIDGE

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E029

US-CA-XLA-LAC-FRANCISQUITO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-KELLYJOHNSON

US-CA-XLA-SCL-REYESADOBE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-STERLING

US-CA-XLA-SCL-TESORODELVALLE

Twenty-seven zones moving from Evacuation Warning (Yellow) to Normal (White):

US-CA-XLA-CAS-CAMBRIDGE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GOLDENSTATE

US-CA-XLA-CAS-GREENHILL

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HASLEY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-HILLCREST

US-CA-XLA-CAS-INDUSTRY

US-CA-XLA-CAS-LIVEOAK

US-CA-XLA-CAS-OAKCANYON

US-CA-XLA-CAS-ROMERO

US-CA-XLA-CAS-SLOAN

US-CA-XLA-CAS-VALVERDE

US-CA-XLA-GOR-E004

US-CA-XLA-GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E005

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E009-B

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E011-A

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E017

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E018

US-CA-XLA-LAC-E030

US-CA-XLA-SCL-BLACKPINE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-CALEX

US-CA-XLA-SCL-DECORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-MOUNTAINVIEW

US-CA-XLA-SCL-PACIFICCREST

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RANCHOTESORO

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RIONORTE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-RYE

US-CA-XLA-SCL-WESTHILLS

Perry Smith contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.