I-5 northbound closed at Lake Hughes due to snow 

California Highway Patrol officers are operating a closure gate at Lake Hughes Road due to potentially unsafe road conditions on Interstate 5, according to officials.

Officers began turning people around at that exit using the gate to redirect traffic southbound.

National Weather Service officials said the snow was reported at altitudes of around 2,500 feet beginning late Sunday night.

Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the CHP Newhall Area Office said the closure began at 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

The gate is expected to be used to turn around traffic until road conditions improve.

It’s unknown at this time how long the icy conditions could affect Santa Clarita and Antelope valley roads, with snow also reported in parts of Acton and Agua Dulce.

Bryan Lewis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the precipitation has been part of a stormfront that came in Sunday.

The colder weather, which includes overnight low temperatures averaging in the 30s and even colder at higher elevations, is expected to warm somewhat by Tuesday, and the snow is not expected to stay around for long, he added.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.