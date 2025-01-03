Johnson wins speakership on first ballot after 2 holdouts change votes 

By Jackson Richman

Contributing Writer

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, clinched 218 votes to reclaim the gavel on the first ballot after two Republican holdouts switched their votes, preventing additional rounds of voting for the selection of a speaker for the new Congress.

The final tally was 218 for Johnson and 215 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York.

Three Republicans initially voted against Johnson: Reps.-elect Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, and Keith Self, R-Texas. But in the final moments of the vote, Norman and Self changed their vote to Johnson, handing him the speakership.

This was on the first ballot — a drastic difference from January 2023, when former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, won the gavel after 15 rounds of voting.

Democrats were united behind Jeffries.

As members-elect vote on the new speaker of the House of Representatives, with many Republicans again nominating Johnson and Democrats supporting Jeffries, Johnson made a list of promises in a post on social media platform X to earn the votes of his constituents.

“Republicans have a real opportunity in the next two years to make meaningful spending reforms to eliminate trillions in waste, fraud and abuse, and end the weaponization of government,” Johnson wrote.

“I will lead the House Republicans to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, hold the bureaucracy accountable, and move the United States to a more sustainable fiscal trajectory.”

If reelected speaker of the House, Johnson committed to three promises:

First, he will create a “working group comprised of independent experts” to work with the Department of Government Efficiency and congressional committees to implement spending reforms that “protect the American taxpayer,” he said.

Second, Johnson promises to task that group with “reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress — and issuing a report to my office for public release.”

Third, Johnson says he will request that House committees “undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews … to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.”

“Republicans have a mandate to implement the America first agenda, and as speaker, this will be my priority,” Johnson said.