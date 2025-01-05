Juvenile motorcyclist trapped underneath vehicle after being hit 

A juvenile motorcyclist was trapped underneath a vehicle and transported to a trauma center after being hit on Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:49 p.m. with deputies from the sheriff’s station for a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision, said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian to be a motorcyclist who was hit and trapped, said Perkins.

He added that no arrest was made at the scene and there was no evidence of the driver being under the influence or recklessly driving.

Rangel said that the patient was transported to the nearest trauma center.

At the time of this story’s publication, the current condition of the patient is unknown.