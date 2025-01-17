LA city, county officials provide final daily wildfire update 

Los Angeles County and city officials held their last consecutive daily press conference in connection to the Los Angeles wildfires on Thursday, providing updates on recovery efforts and rebuilding.

The Hurst Fire, which was one of two wildfires closest to the Santa Clarita Valley, was declared to be 100% contained, officials with the Angeles National Forest stated via “X” on Thursday morning.

“Crews are working to complete suppression repair efforts and anticipate that work will be completed on Monday,” it read.

The Hurst Fire broke out at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 7 just south of the SCV near Interstate 210 and Yarnell Street in Sylmar and quickly grew to 700 acres by the next day.

The wildfire was mapped out to a total of 799 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

Information on the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires was shared through a multiagency press conference, aimed to show a unified front and share transparency with the public.

The Eaton Fire, which destroyed over 7,000 structures in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, has burned a total of 14,117 acres and was 55% contained with a total of 3,404 firefighters fighting the blaze, said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone during the news conference.

A Red Flag Warning was also expected for this upcoming Monday and Tuesday, he said, and he reassured the public that Fire Department personnel would be ready if another wildfire erupted.

The repopulation of evacuated residents would also be delayed at least another week, he added, as officials with the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the L.A. County Public Works Department worked to safely remove harmful toxins and debris that could pose a health threat.

The Palisades Fire, located in Pacific Palisades, has burned 23,713 acres and was at a 22% containment with 5,032 personnel working to fight the blaze, said L.A. City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley during the news conference, adding that the last wind event did not cause either fire to expand.

Evacuation orders remain in place for approximately 82,400 people and 90,400 remain under evacuation warnings, said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna. He also stated that a total of 47 arrests in the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction from both burn areas were made and the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remained in place.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the death toll has risen to at least 27, as of Thursday afternoon. At least 31 people remained missing in the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, Luna said. Eight others were within the city’s area, said L.A. City Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell. Three of those are believed to be dead while five remain unaccounted for.

As residents are growing frustrated with facing restrictions to go back home, all L.A. city and county officials reiterated that it’s due to safety reasons and residents could jeopardize their health by going back too soon.

Many of the impacted neighborhoods within the burn areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires also sustained impacts to vital infrastructure such as power, water and sewer, said Mark Pestrella, director of L.A. County Public Works.

Pestrella also said that rain is expected by the end of the month and possible landslides have become a concern for the burn areas with the large amounts of debris.

As the press conference came to a close, officials also made statements about the rebuilding process.

Once it’s safe for residents to return to impacted areas, tools such as gloves and goggles will be provided so people can safely search and recover valuables, said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Mental health, a recovery center, and disaster assistance would also be provided, said L.A. City Mayor Karen Bass.

Moving forward, county and L.A. city officials said they will provide press conferences on an as-needed basis.

For more information visit lacounty.gov/emergency or emergency.lacity.gov/recovery.