Local man’s love for Ukrainians keeps his nonprofit busy 

Santa Clarita resident Joseph White, 28, lived in Ukraine for 18 years before coming back to the United States to go to college. His parents have been missionaries in Ukraine since 1992. In February 2022, however, when Russia invaded Ukraine, White’s parents had the choice to leave for their safety. They decided instead to stay and help the people.

White’s parents continue to offer humanitarian aid and other support to Ukrainians. White, though he was in school studying physical therapy, has made regular trips to Ukraine to help. Last year, he took steps to increase his efforts.

“I grew up in Kyiv, so I’ve considered it as one of my homes,” White said in a recent telephone interview. “When the war began, you know — I’m just against that kind of bullying, against people just killing innocent people. Hearing the things that the Russians have done to so many civilians, I’m against that. The Russian government, just being dictators — if it doesn’t stop now, then other countries or other individuals will do the same. Personally, I’m doing what I can to stop that from expanding.”

A memorial in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in September of 2024 honors those Ukrainians who died in war. Photo courtesy of Joseph White

According to White’s dad, Greg White, his son witnessed firsthand the suffering among the soldiers and a lack of resources to help them. White and his mom, HueChon White, spent time together helping to rehabilitate wounded warriors because the Ukrainian government really couldn’t do a whole lot, especially after the government gave initial help.

With that in mind, White created Transformational Therapy and Training Global Inc., what he called T3G, which, according to his website, is a Christian United States-based nonprofit organization that prioritizes collaboration with local churches to serve communities worldwide, including Ukraine.

The organization’s mission, the website reads, is to help those in need with physical and medical rehabilitation. White and his team deploy cross-trained volunteers to deliver medical aid and humanitarian assistance to disaster areas, filling neglected gaps.

“We’ve also been able to start supplying medicine,” White said. “The pharmacies were depleted when the Russians came through, because they took all the medicine, and when they left, there still weren’t enough supplies for some cities.”

White formed a partnership with Medic Corps, a non-governmental organization that provides rapid response and critical aid to disaster areas. Together, they created mobile clinics that offered medical treatment for civilians in need. Medic Corps has also been helping provide prescription and non-prescription medications to the people.

Joseph White treats a soldier in September of 2024 at Kharkiv Regional Hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo courtesy of Joseph White

White has secured funding and items from various sources. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and individual doctors have donated non-prescription medications, while others offer up items like ankle braces and similar rehabilitative supplies. Private donors have provided financial support.

“I just write companies,” White said, “and ask them, ‘Hey, do you have anything you guys don’t need? We’ll take it.’ Some companies have leftover items, and they’ll send it to us.”

Those who his organization has helped — civilians and soldiers — are more than grateful, White said. Often, they show such appreciation for the simplest things. Items from socks, underwear, winter coats and boots to tourniquets for severe bleeding and chest seals for bullet or stab wounds go a long way.

According to White, such items are quite inexpensive. In fact, the money it’d cost to buy three cups of coffee could, he said, save a life.

White’s parents are very proud of him for what he’s doing. His dad said his son is in it for the long haul, even if the war were to end tomorrow. He added that he’d read somewhere that over 3.5 million Ukrainians have lost their homes since the war began. His son will have work there for years to come.

“To see your son have such a heart for the people — yeah, it’s incredible,” White’s dad said. “As a matter of fact, Ukrainians have told me that he has more love for Ukrainians than a lot of Ukrainian people do. I don’t know how you can measure something like that, but he does have a great love for Ukrainian people.”

For more information about White’s organization or to donate, go to Globalt3.com.