Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in Newhall  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man early Sunday morning in Newhall on suspicion of driving under the influence after traveling the wrong way on a local street, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins, spokesman for the station.

Perkins said that deputies observed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of Newhall Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday when they were actively patrolling the area.

He added that he knew one individual was arrested at the scene but could not provide immediate details about the arrest since he did not yet have the report of the incident.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media page, when deputies pulled the 18-year-old driver over and administered a breathalyzer test, the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .101.

Deputies also found a minor passenger in the vehicle. There were no injuries reported from the scene.