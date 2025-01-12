Blog

Motorcyclist suspected of punching pedestrian in drive-by 

A motorcyclist was driving by two people standing and talking in the shopping center near Red Robin just after 4 p.m. Saturday on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia when the rider reportedly punched one of the two people in the face, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Sgt. Jerome Gage of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in a phone call around 4:40 p.m., deputies were still looking for a suspect. 

“The motorcyclist allegedly just drove by and randomly struck one of the guys,” Gage said. “The victims do not know who he was.” 

Gage added that he did not have a description of the motorcyclist. He had no further information about the incident. 

