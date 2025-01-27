Person transported following crash on I-5 

One person was transported in unknown condition after a semi truck and sedan collided on Sunday afternoon on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Vista Del Lago exit near Pyramid Lake, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision at approximately 1:30 p.m. and upon arrival found a sedan stuck under a semi truck with one person trapped, said Officer Larsen, a spokesman for CHP traffic management.

A heavy wrecker, which is a piece of large equipment, according to Larson, was needed to separate the two vehicles and extricate the driver of the sedan. During that process, CHP officers shut down all lanes, but quickly reopened them.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, said to L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores, and the first engine was on the scene of the crash just 15 minutes after the initial call.

No other injuries were reported.

CHP officers responded to a collision on the northbound side of the I- 5 and the State Route 14 truck route at 11:38 a.m., said Officer Larsen, involving a semi-truck.

The truck was involved in a solo vehicle collision, he added, and no injuries or transports were reported because of the incident, said Flores.

The CHP issued a Sigalert for the truck route so it could be safely removed, added Larsen, but could not provide information of when it would reopen.