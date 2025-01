The Santa Clarita Artists Association opened the 2025 year with their first art show titled “Signature You” featuring 20 local SCAA artists on a recent Saturday evening at the 6th Street Gallery in Old Town Newhall. The gallery is available for viewing through Feb. 16.

Guests look through numerous paintings from 20 local SCAA artists during the first art show of the year titled “Signature You” at the 6th Street Gallery in Old Town Newhall, Jan. 18, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

