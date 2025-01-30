Poker run for fire victims to tour Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake areas 

News release

Riders, businesses, and community members are planning to gather Sunday for the Rally to Save LA: Poker Run & Community Fundraiser, an event dedicated to raising funds for wildfire victims, first responders, and disaster relief efforts across L.A. County and the Antelope Valley.

This event will feature a scenic motorcycle ride through Antelope Valley, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes, with stops at some of the area’s best-known restaurants and venues. Along the way, participants and spectators will enjoy live music, food, local vendors and community engagement.

The goal is to raise $15,000 to support those affected by wildfires, provide resources for first responders, and aid in rebuilding efforts for displaced families. You do not have to ride to participate.

Community members are encouraged to attend, shop local vendors, enjoy live music, and watch the bikes roll through town. The event’s profits will go directly to fire relief efforts, according to a news release from the organizers.

The funds will be allocated to nonprofit organizations that provide immediate disaster response, long-term recovery efforts, and direct support for first responders and wildfire victims throughout L.A. County and the Antelope Valley, the release said.

The selected nonprofit organizations include: BBMS Happy Children Foundation; L.A. Fire Department Foundation; and Direct Relief.

The planned stops for the run include:

• Green Valley SmokeHouse (10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.).

• Salt Lick Tavern (12:30-1:45 p.m.).

• The Historic Rock Inn (1:30-3 p.m.).

• Lucky Days Cocktail Bar (bonus stop, open all day).

• Sundowners M.C. North County Clubhouse (1-5 p.m.).

The poker run is $55 per rider, which includes barbecue lunch, raffle entry and live music. A first responders package is available for $45 per first responder. Second rider discount is $25 per additional rider.

If you’re not riding, you can attend any stop to enjoy food, drinks and music while supporting the cause.

The ride’s kickoff location is Authentic Appliance LLC, 42317 10th St. W., Lancaster. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., take-off is at 9:30 a.m. For more details on what each package includes, and to register online, go to rallytosavela.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Dylan Smith at 661-622-7000 or [email protected].