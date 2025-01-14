Santa Clarita native Hunter Greene holding cleat giveaway for those affected by fires 

Santa Clarita native Hunter Greene is giving out free baseball cleats to players affected by the raging wildfires across Los Angeles County.

Those interested can send the Cincinatti Reds pitcher’s community service team manager a direct message via Greene’s official X account at x.com/HunterGreene17.

“I’ve got free baseball cleats (value $100 a pair new, metal spikes only, sizes 9.5-15) for all the travel ball, high school and college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena fires,” Greene wrote in a post Monday morning. “Must show proof of residency. Reach out to my community service team manager, Melissa, here on my direct message. Must pick up at my Santa Clarita, California, warehouse. Spread the word, while supplies last.”

Santa Clarita native Hunter Greene is handing out 2,000 pairs of cleats to baseball players affected by wildfires across L.A. County. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Senta Greene, mother of Hunter, said Hunter has been “raised with a humanitarian spirit to give back.” There are more than 2,000 cleats that are available to be given out.

“We’ve been doing cleat giveaways for a few years now,” Senta said, “but right now, what’s going on in Los Angeles, it’s incomparable. I mean, our hearts are extended. Our hands are extended. We want to put some cleats on some feet for some young men to go out and still play a game that they’re passionate about and they care about.”

Senta’s life has personally been affected by wildfires, she said, after her business partner, Kathleen Van Antwerp, co-executive director of Full Circle Consulting Systems along with Senta, lost her home in the Thomas Fire in Ventura County in 2017.

A stack of baseball cleats ready to be handed out, courtesy of Santa Clarita native Hunter Greene, to players affected by the wildfires raging across L.A. County. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“Our extension, this is authentic, real acknowledgement and wanting to give back because of lived experience and knowing what families are going through right now,” Senta said. “And unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of friends and family that have recently lost their homes, and so it means a lot to us to be able to do it and do it in a way that is creating some type of meaning and a difference.”

Just a couple of hours after Hunter made his post on X Monday morning, his dad, Russell, was handing out a pair of cleats to Mike Wilson, who has a friend who lost his home due to the Eaton Fire in the San Gabriel Valley.

“He’s still competing, still playing in a men’s league, and I’d like to see him to continue in that competition,” Wilson said, adding that he is “very appreciative that someone would take the time to let me help my friend.”

Mike Wilson (left) receives a pair of cleats from Hunter Greene’s mom, Senta, to give to a friend who lost his home in the Eaton Fire. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

While the Santa Clarita Valley has mostly been unaffected by the fires, thousands in Palisades and the San Gabriel Valley have been displaced and lost their homes.

The Palisades Fire that began Jan. 7 was at 23,713 acres with 14% containment as of Monday morning, according to CalFire.

The Eaton Fire, which also began Jan. 7, was at 14,117 acres as of Monday morning with 33% containment.

Combined, the two fires have confirmed to have destroyed more than 2,200 structures and killed at least 19 people as of Monday morning. Those numbers are expected to rise as officials continue to assess the destruction.

One of the pair of cleats that Hunter Greene is handing out to baseball players affected by the wildfires raging across L.A. County. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“Community is a powerful part of this whole recovery process, and the more that we can stay engaged and connected with one another and not just say like, ‘Oh, I feel so bad for what’s going on,’ but can we put our hearts, minds and hands together and be of service to communities and go out and do something about it,” Senta said. “And so everyone has the power and the capacity to do something, and so this is one of the ways in which we’re giving back. And we invite other people to take heart, take hand, and also find a way to give back.”

Hunter Greene and his family have used his platform to hand out more than 6,000 cleats and other items to baseball players across the world, including to some local teams in the SCV.