Schiavo joins in show of support for bipartisan wildfire recovery bills  

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, joined with a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders last week as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.

The bills take effect immediately, delivering urgently needed funding and streamlining the rebuilding process for communities devastated by the Southern California wildfires, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

Schiavo, who voted for the measures, highlighted their importance to provide swift relief to impacted families throughout the region, the release said.

“This historic investment will help families rebuild faster and ensure that state agencies act with the same urgency as local governments,” Schiavo said in the release. “With billions in funding and new accountability measures, we are making sure communities have the resources they need to recover and rebuild. There is a long road ahead for those impacted and we will be here to support those impacted every step of the way.”

The release said the wildfire package’s key provisions include: $2.5 billion in state funding for wildfire response and recovery; new reporting requirements to track wildfire-response spending and ensure funds are used effectively; $1 million to accelerate planning for rebuilding damaged schools; $4 million to expedite building inspections and permits for residential reconstruction; and, direction for the state to seek the highest possible reimbursements for wildfire response and recovery costs.

In addition to supporting the wildfire recovery package, the release said, Schiavo introduced an additional piece of legislation (Assembly Bill 301) alongside joint author Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.

“Families shouldn’t be stuck in bureaucratic limbo when they’re trying to rebuild their homes,” Schiavo said in the release. “The legislation we introduced today (AB 301) streamlines state permitting and ensures communities can move forward without red tape slowing them down. This type of action will make for a speedier recovery and rebuilding effort, which is the least we can do for the families impacted by this unimaginable devastation.”

The release said AB 301 would: apply the same permitting timelines currently required of local governments to state agencies involved in post-entitlement housing reviews; ensure that failure of state agencies to meet deadlines results in automatic approval, preventing bureaucratic slowdowns; give housing developers certainty and predictability in rebuilding efforts.

AB 301 is awaiting committee assignment.