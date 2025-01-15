Second annual Anxiety Summit to be held Monday 

Ironically amid an uncertain climate in recent weeks in Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County, Valencia Hills Community Church is holding its second annual Anxiety Summit on Monday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees, including teenagers and parents, will have the opportunity to navigate their anxieties, or learn more about the anxieties of loved ones. The incentive of the event is to better understand how anxiety manifests in a person, whether physically, emotionally, spiritually, or more.

The event will commence with a panel discussion, led by Pastor Dan Broyles, with a marriage and family therapist, a pastor and a psychiatrist.

Breakout sessions will follow, in which the following topics will be addressed: trauma and anxiety, loneliness and anxiety, parenting, technology and anxiety and perfectionism.

Anyone who is interested can visit the Valencia Hills website to register online. Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information, visit www.valenciahills.com/anxiety, or call 661-775-1885.