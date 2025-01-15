Blog

Second annual Anxiety Summit to be held Monday 

The Valencia Hills Community Church hosted an Anxiety Summit, providing community members with tools to address personal anxiety and the anxiety of others, on Monday, Jan.15, 2024. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
The Valencia Hills Community Church hosted an Anxiety Summit, providing community members with tools to address personal anxiety and the anxiety of others, on Monday, Jan.15, 2024. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Ironically amid an uncertain climate in recent weeks in Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County, Valencia Hills Community Church is holding its second annual Anxiety Summit on Monday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. 

Attendees, including teenagers and parents, will have the opportunity to navigate their anxieties, or learn more about the anxieties of loved ones. The incentive of the event is to better understand how anxiety manifests in a person, whether physically, emotionally, spiritually, or more. 

The event will commence with a panel discussion, led by Pastor Dan Broyles, with a marriage and family therapist, a pastor and a psychiatrist.  

Breakout sessions will follow, in which the following topics will be addressed: trauma and anxiety, loneliness and anxiety, parenting, technology and anxiety and perfectionism. 

Anyone who is interested can visit the Valencia Hills website to register online. Tickets are $10 per person. 

For more information, visit www.valenciahills.com/anxiety, or call 661-775-1885. 

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS