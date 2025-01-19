Vehicle blocking traffic after traffic collision 

Blog

A vehicle involved in a traffic collision is towed away as sheriff deputies divert traffic on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
First responders were dispatched to a traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road and Rainbow Glen Drive that resulted in one vehicle blocking the opposite side of traffic on Sunday afternoon, according to Watch Sgt. Josh Nemeth with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Nemeth said deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:55 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.  

According to radio dispatch traffic, the collision was non-injury and no one was reported to be trapped inside either vehicle.  

Nemeth said that due to the traffic incident, one vehicle was blocking the opposite lane of traffic on Soledad Canyon Road. 

Deputies were still on the scene investigating the incident, he added.  

L.A. County Fire Department officials declined to provide information.  

Maya Morales

