Winds expected to pick up over weekend in SCV 

Winds anywhere from 30 to 40 mph were expected Saturday in the Santa Clarita Valley, weather officials said.

According to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, those winds should strengthen in the evening and into Sunday morning, with gusts in the 40- to 50-mph range and 60-mph winds in isolated areas and in the hills.

“We do have a fire weather watch in effect from this evening through Sunday — early evening — and we’ll look at potentially upgrading that to a red flag warning sometime this afternoon,” Munroe said during a phone call Saturday morning. “And then we’re looking at fairly moderate Santa Ana (winds) once again, sometime later, Monday through early Wednesday.”

As for any wet weather, Munroe said he wasn’t seeing any strong signals of anything that would be helpful to improve fire weather conditions for at least the next 10 days or so.

The rain, he added, often comes before January.

“It’s very rare that we haven’t had significant wetting rain by this point in the season,” he said. “It’s typically sometime in November or December that we’d see enough rainfall to put the fire season to a close. In some rare events, maybe even as early as October — late October — but certainly November and December. Those two months are the most common times when we get enough rainfall that fire weather concerns become very minimal.”