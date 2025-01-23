Windy weather expected to linger through Thursday  

Another week of windstorms promises to bring challenging conditions for local firefighters through at least Thursday, according to weather officials, who have issued a Red Flag Day warning until the gusts subside.

On Wednesday morning, these conditions contributed to firefighters with the Angeles National Forest Service and L.A. County Fire Department quickly finding themselves battling a brush fire that grew from 50 acres to more than 5,000 in just a few hours.

The Red Flag Day warning referring to wildfire conditions in the SCV — humidity in the single digits, as low as 1% in some places, according to the National Weather Service forecast, and winds peaking at gusts of 45 mph — are expected until about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Santa Ana wind event is bringing steady wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph from the northeast to the southwest, according to NWS meteorologist Lisa Phillips in a phone interview Wednesday, or as she put it, “from the desert to the coast.”

“We’re looking at our winds increasing into tonight and Thursday morning, peaking around 7 a.m.,” she said. “So, we’re definitely not out of the woods, yet.”

Strong winds Monday pushed out any marine-layer moisture that might have been lingering from the weekend, she added, but the humidity is expected to return Saturday.

“We do have chances of rain coming for the weekend,” she said, “not very high amounts, but we were seeing a fairly good chance for most places to see a little bit of rain, with amounts around a tenth of an inch, maybe a little bit higher than that.”

Southern California Edison, which has been turning off customers’ power due to its Public Safety Power Shutoff program that powers down equipment in areas where it’s more susceptible to wind damage, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday regarding how many of its SCV customers were impacted.

The utility had a statement posted Wednesday on its website:

“Service Disruption Due to Recent Extreme Weather:

“Due to recent extreme weather affecting parts of SCE’s service area, we are experiencing higher than normal repair work. Our crews are working tirelessly to restore power in the affected areas. Please note that some portions of the affected areas are not yet safe, and status updates may not be available at this time.”

There were several outages posted as of 4:30 p.m. One near the intersection of Crossglade Avenue and Delight Street, another in the same area closer to Sierra Highway, both in Canyon Country. There were a couple in the area near Placerita Canyon Road, as well, and most of Sierra Highway was under a PSPS warning.

The website encourages customers who are experiencing power outages to search the website by their address to see if they’re impacted: https://bit.ly/3PNhcs4.