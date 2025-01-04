Woman arrested following pursuit 

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and driving under the influence after California Highway Patrol officers engaged in a brief pursuit and successfully performed a PIT maneuver on Friday night in Newhall, according to a spokesman for the CHP Newhall area office.

A CHP Newhall area unit advised the Los Angeles Communications Center they were engaging in a pursuit involving a blue Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Sagecrest Circle, west of The Old Road, at approximately 8:45 p.m., wrote CHP Newhall Area Office Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, in an email to The Signal.

As the vehicle traveled southbound on Sagecrest Circle, officers successfully deployed a rapid tire deflation device – commonly known as a spike strip – and diverted the driver to travel eastbound on Calgrove Boulevard under the Interstate 5 overpass, he added in the email.

Once the driver turned southbound near a residential area on Mentry Drive, “a CHP Unit successfully utilized a PIT maneuver, which disabled the Toyota and ended the pursuit,” Burgos-Lopez wrote in the email.

The female driver initially refused to exit the vehicle but, “Ultimately, the driver unlocked the driver’s door of the Toyota allowing officers to take her into custody,” he wrote.

The incident remains under investigation by the CHP Newhall area office as of the publication of this story.