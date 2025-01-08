Yoshinoya roof collapses after fire in Canyon Country 

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway for a report of a structure fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Travis Wilson.

Wilson said that firefighters were dispatched at 3:44 a.m. and upon arrival they found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the Yoshinoya building.

“The fire was completely involved in the structure, which resulted in a total loss of the structure,” he said.

He added that firefighters were able to save the adjacent businesses, but they will remain closed for the day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported from the scene.