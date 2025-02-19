300 apartments proposed along Golden Valley Road  

Developers are looking at the potential for 300 market-rate apartments in four four-story buildings with about 34.5 acres of commercial space on land off Golden Valley Road between Golden Valley High School and the Santa Clarita Activities Center.

The Princessa Crossroads project is looking at the potential to develop a 146-acre parcel just east of Golden Valley Road, which also would call for an extension of Via Princessa, according to Senior City Planner Dave Peterson.

The project was first submitted to the city in 2017, but it has changed in scope since then, which was part of the discussion at the Feb. 10 Development Committee meeting at City Hall, he said.

He said some elements were still being determined, including the parking that would be provided with the development.

Peterson said revisions are in progress by the applicants, which are listed on the city’s documents as SC Landco Parent LLC, Intertex and Glenn Adamick, a development partner of JSB Development.

The plans call for about 10 million cubic yards of grading, mostly for the Via Princessa extension, according to officials. There also would be two internal private streets and two traffic signals within the project. The project would have access points from Golden Valley Road and the Via Princessa extension to Robert C. Lee Parkway.

The average monthly rent data from Apartments.com, a national website of listings for renters, indicated Santa Clarita’s market-rate numbers were slightly above the state average.

“As of February 2025, the average rent (for a one-bedroom) in Santa Clarita, CA, is $2,207 per month,” according to the website, which listed the state’s average at $2,154. The national average is $1,556 per month.

The timeline for the project states that technical studies are under review with a scoping meeting and notice of preparation for the plans projected for spring 2025.

The environmental review process would begin this fall with a public hearing process projected for next year.