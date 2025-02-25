Animal abuse reported, but no evidence found  

Authorities were dispatched to a possible animal abuse incident on Tuesday in a residential area in Newhall and found no evidence of a crime, said a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on the 23400 block of Via Barra at approximately 12:08 p.m., with the initial call reporting a person trying to light a cat on fire, said Sgt. Muralles, a spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies responded and they were able to determine that there was no signs of any type of animal abuse,” he said. The incident was then taken over by a mental health evaluation team, he added.

No transport took place regarding the incident and no arrests were made, according to observations on the scene.