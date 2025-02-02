Child airlifted following medical emergency 

A 3-year-old child was transported to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after the toddler was not breathing following a post-drowning incident, according to a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station and radio dispatch traffic.

“We originally had a call for a three-year-old not breathing,” at 1:07 p.m., said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, adding that the Los Angeles County Fire Department requested law enforcement’s assistance for road closures to safely escort the pediatric patient.

Supervising fire dispatcher Martin Rangel, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department refused to provide answers to an inquiry regarding the incident and said “I have no information to give.”

The initial call took place in a residential area of Foothill Way in Canyon Country and the patient was transported via ground ambulance to Skyline Ranch Park to be airlifted, according to the PulsePoint app.

The child was not breathing due to a “post-drowning incident” and would be transported to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, according to radio dispatch traffic and was reported to be in “stable condition,” during the airlift transport.

No additional information was available.