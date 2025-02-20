City cuts ribbon for new Northbridge Park playground 

The Charles Helmers Elementary School’s sixth-grade class of 2025 were the first students to play on the newly opened Northbridge Park on Wednesday morning.

In partnership with the Saugus Union School District, the city of Santa Clarita has been working for the past two years to open this new playground for the students and community members, said Mayor Bill Miranda.

“This celebration is about more than just a playground,” said Miranda. “It’s about creating outdoor spaces where families, friends, students and an entire neighborhood can come together to play and make lasting memories.”

He added that, when planning out the new playground design, the city wanted to focus on what the students would like.

Miranda said the new playground features are inclusive and accessible to make sure that all children, regardless of ability, can play, explore and enjoy the playground together.

“To ensure the safety of our students, this playground will be gated and used exclusively by Helmers students during school hours,” said Miranda. “However, after school, on weekends and during non-school days, the gates will be unlocked, allowing residents to enjoy this wonderful space. This ensures that both students and the surrounding community have a dedicated space to play and stay active.”

Charles Helmers Elementary School sixth graders enage in play after Northbridge Park’s ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating a brand new playground on Feb. 19, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Representatives from the offices of Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, Sen. Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Acton, and L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger were in attendance at the ribbon cutting to award certificates to the city and school district.

Saugus school board member Katherine Cooper said the district was very grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the city to provide this double-use space that kids can use during the school day, and the community can use the rest of the time.

“It’s a great example that we can collaborate and hopefully we can see more collaborations between different departments, different people, and people in general,” said Cooper.

Saugus Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said Helmers is on the smallest property that the district has for a school and was built in the 1990s to use shared space of parks.

She added that the opening of this new playground gives the community an opportunity to have a playground and better space for the kids.

“It’s exciting to see, and I’m glad they finally get it,” said Hawkins. “They haven’t had new playground equipment for several years, so it is really nice that now they have.”

After the ribbon was cut, the students ran to play on the new structure. Their faces lit up as they began chasing each other around, climbing the rope apparatus, and spinning each other on a spinner top as fast as they could go.