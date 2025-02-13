College Briefs for Feb. 13

LaBrie named to South Dakota State University dean’s list

South Dakota State University announced that Cameron LaBrie, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

LaBrie is a student in SDSU’s College of Nursing.

To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Overall, 3,901 students from 40 states and 32 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,600 students received a 4.0 GPA.

Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 230 majors, minors and specializations.

The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, and through Extension offices and Agricultural Experiment Station research sites across the state.

Canyon Country student named to Albion College dean’s list

Canyon Country student Cindy Avila was named to Albion College’s dean’s list at the end of the fall 2024 semester.

Albion College’s dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students in Albion, Michigan.

3 SCV students named to Hofstra University dean’s list

Hofstra University, in Hempstead, New York, announced that three local students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievements.

Local students named to the fall 2024 dean’s list are:

• Kylie Dunsworth, of Santa Clarita.

• Piper Lief, of Valencia.

• Samantha Villa-Agustin, of Valencia.

Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list.