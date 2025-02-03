Blog

County to host Black History Month events in February 

Filler art of The Signal.
Los Angeles County is observing Black History Month with a series of celebrations and events at county parks, including three in the Santa Clarita Valley.  

According to a county news release, attendees will be able to “honor the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black Americans.” 

Storytelling, music, community activities, art exhibits and workshops will demonstrate Black culture and dive into the significance of the heritage and month.  

Events in Castaic, Stevenson Ranch and Val Verde will take place at the following times and locations: 

  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Castaic Sports Complex from 6 to 8 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Dr. Richard Rioux Park from 5 to 7 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: Val Verde Park from 12 to 2 p.m. 

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/bhm

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

