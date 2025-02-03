County to host Black History Month events in February 

Los Angeles County is observing Black History Month with a series of celebrations and events at county parks, including three in the Santa Clarita Valley.

According to a county news release, attendees will be able to “honor the achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black Americans.”

Storytelling, music, community activities, art exhibits and workshops will demonstrate Black culture and dive into the significance of the heritage and month.

Events in Castaic, Stevenson Ranch and Val Verde will take place at the following times and locations:

Thursday, Feb. 20: Castaic Sports Complex from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Dr. Richard Rioux Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Val Verde Park from 12 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/bhm.