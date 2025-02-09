Deputies deem assault with deadly weapon call false 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Canyon High School’s parking lot on Sunday morning and, after investigating, found that no crime was committed, according to a spokesman with the station.

According to Sgt. Jerome Gage, watch commander for SCV Sheriff’s Station, the initial call came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. reporting an assault with deadly weapon at the 19300 block of Nadal Street.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the call was for a man brandishing a gun at the informant.

Gage said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they stopped and searched two vehicles that matched the description.

He added that deputies did not find or see a weapon at the scene and stated that there was no evidence of a crime.