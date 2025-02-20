Deputies investigate report of shooting in Canyon Country 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are responding to a report of a shooting that was called in to 911 around 1 p.m. Thursday in Canyon Country.

The caller indicated in the initial information that was broadcast that at least five gunshots were heard in the area, near Jakes Way.

Deputies responded to the area and were investigating the report as of 1:15 p.m., but the initial information did not indicate a victim was found at the 18000 block of Grace Lane, which is where the incident was reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible while the investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.