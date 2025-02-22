Deputies investigating grabbing allegation at Residence Inn 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a potential “unlawful detention” at the Residence Inn in Valencia, which involved a report of a man holding a member of the hotel’s staff against her will, according to station officials.

No one was taken from the business’ premises, in the 27000 block of Wayne Mills Place in Valencia, according to Lt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who said the initial report came in at 4:45 p.m.

The initial report is that someone at the location was grabbing and holding the person against their will, Barclay said, adding that as of 5:15 p.m. deputies were still investigating the incident.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but they are searching the area as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.