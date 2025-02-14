Dutch Bros looking at SCV locations  

While some Santa Clarita coffee lovers are still awaiting a first Dutch Bros location, the Oregon-based coffee chain already is looking for permission on a possible second site, according to records available at City Hall.

In January 2024, the city’s Planning Division approved an application for a Dutch Bros to be built next to a new McDonald’s location near the where College of the Canyons has previously planned to put a technology center, off Golden Valley Road, near Soledad Canyon Road.

While nothing has been built there based on that approval, on Dec. 31, a plan was submitted for the parking lot shared by Black Bear Diner and Barnes & Noble, at 23630 Valencia Blvd.

The Signal obtained a copy of a one-stop submitted by the coffee shop, which does not lead to city permissions but rather assesses the feasibility of a plan.

Jason Crawford, the city’s director of community development, said when the pad originally was approved, there were permissions for an additional restaurant that never got built.

Now Dutch Bros is looking at the potential for a 950-square-foot Dutch Bros Coffee with a drive-through service window and two-lane queueing there, he said.

Approximately 350 feet of stacking space is available behind the drive-through window, according to Dutch Bros’ estimate, and the plan calls for a “runner system” at the proposed facility that is designed to increase speed and efficiency in serving drive-through customers.

“What we’ve heard is they want to be here and they want to have several different locations,” Crawford said.

Neither the applicant nor a representative for Dutch Bros was immediately available for comment Friday.

Crawford said the city is still in the review process for the second set of plans, but if both are approved, the timing of the locations would be completely up to Dutch Bros, he said.

“Dutch Bros Coffee, known for their upbeat baristas and genuinely caring service, is a growing drive-through coffee company with more than 600 locations in 11 states and over 12,000 employees,” according to material the company submitted to the city’s Planning Division. “Their three main values include speed, quality and service.”

The report says its private reserve coffee, white coffee and decaf coffee are roasted in Grants Pass, Oregon, and the menu includes a variety of Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, lemonades and teas.