Evacuated animals return to Castaic shelter over weekend 

The Castaic Animal Care Center is back up and running after animals that were evacuated to the Lancaster shelter due to the Hughes Fire last month returned to Castaic on Saturday, shelter officials said.

According to Paul Maradiaga, manager of the Castaic Animal Care Center, about 36 of the 43 animals that were evacuated returned.

“While at Lancaster,” he said, “we were able to place some of our animals,” adding that county staff is committed to adopting animals and getting them into new homes.

Soon after the Hughes Fire broke out on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22, near Castaic Lake, shelter staff, volunteers and others, according to Maradiaga, evacuated the animals, including livestock, to the Lancaster Animal Care Center.

Last week, after all evacuation warnings had been lifted, Maradiaga said the shelter brought a vendor to the Castaic facility do a deep cleaning and assure a safe environment for the returning animals.

“Today,” Maradiaga said Monday morning, “we are open for business, trying to get these dogs adopted.”

Overall, Maradiaga felt the two animal moves were successful, and he and shelter staff and volunteers are ultimately glad to be back.