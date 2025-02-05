Fatal I-5 hit-and-run in Castaic under investigation 

Caifornia Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash they say happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes, on Tuesday night.

At around 8:10 p.m., CHP officers with the Newhall Area Office were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash and determined the incident to be a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian, according to an email Wednesday from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez.

The man’s identity was not being released pending the notification of his next of kin, Burgos Lopez said, but gave the basic description of “a male Hispanic adult in his mid-30, who appeared to be crossing traffic lanes on foot at the time of the crash,” Burgos Lopez added.

The suspect;s vehicle in the crash was described as an unknown color 2014 to 2019 Toyota Corolla, which fled the scene as it continued heading north on I-5.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP Newhall Office at 661-600-1600 attn to Officer Bowen. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The line is open 24-7.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.