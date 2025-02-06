Golden Valley High staff member hit by vehicle in parking lot 

A staff member at Golden Valley High School was hit by a vehicle backing out of a parking space in the parking lot on Wednesday and transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District official.

The man who was hit was coherent and conscious at the time of being transported, said Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived to the scene at 3:08 p.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the department.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the man was unknown as of this story’s publication.