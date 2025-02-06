Blog

Golden Valley High staff member hit by vehicle in parking lot 

Golden Valley High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
A staff member at Golden Valley High School was hit by a vehicle backing out of a parking space in the parking lot on Wednesday and transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to a William S. Hart Union High School District official. 

The man who was hit was coherent and conscious at the time of being transported, said Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district. 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived to the scene at 3:08 p.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the department.  

The extent of the injuries suffered by the man was unknown as of this story’s publication. 

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

