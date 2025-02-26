Guitars for Vets graduates three, receives $1,500 

Guitars for Vets in Newhall hosted its first Celebration Day on Friday to recognize three United States military veterans who successfully completed the 11-week guitar instruction program.

According to Tom Lamog, a guitar instructor for the Newhall chapter, Joe Mederos, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Ron DeKay, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Craig Johnston, a U.S. Army veteran, just graduated. Before the three graduates and others from Guitars for Vets got together for a jam session to celebrate, the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 pledged a donation of $1,500 to the program.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 pledged a donation of $1,500 to Guitars for Vets at the American Legion Post 507 on Friday, Feb. 21. Photo courtesy of Kim Dubin

“I applied for a gratitude grant, which enables us to give funds to local charities,” said Linda Edwards, first lady of Elks Lodge No. 2379. “We have a lot of vets at our lodge, and we were looking at different organizations in Santa Clarita that supported veterans. Lia Piedra — she’s our chaplain this year — came and visited (Guitars for Vets) and said, ‘Yes, it’s got good vibes. Let’s do it.’”

Guitars for Vets, with over 100 chapters across the United States, came to Newhall over the summer. The group practices and plays at the American Legion Post 507 building next to the Old Town Newhall Library on Main Street. According to organization literature, the program offers veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other emotional distress the opportunity to learn and play music as a form of healing.

Volunteer instructors work with veterans who participate in the program to give them the basics of guitar playing. Those who instructed the three graduates, Lamog said, are David Russell, Lee Bergholz and Michael Singletary.

According to Lamog, Guitars for Vets puts the healing power of music in the hands of heroes. He said music helps restore feelings of purpose and joy.

The chapter’s administration team includes Guitars for Vets coordinator Bruce Geiger, who’s a United States Navy veteran. In between songs during the jam session on Friday, Geiger spoke about how, before Guitars for Vets came along, he was in a band. People he knew would question him about that.

“My friends would go, ‘Why are you doing this?’” Geiger said to the group. “And I go, ‘It’s cheaper than a psychiatrist.’ So, all of a sudden, this program comes along where we actually are using music as therapy. And it is cheaper than a psychiatrist.”

The donation from the Elks Lodge, Lamog said, is a big help. They’ll use it to pay the cost of musical instruments and accessories, and for the creation, development and delivery of music learning programs by the volunteer instructors to benefit the group’s veteran guitar learners. Lamog added that all lessons and guitars through Guitars for Vets are provided to veterans free of charge.

For more information about Guitars for Vets, go to Guitars4Vets.org.

