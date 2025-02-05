Homicide investigating body found in Newhall 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday night in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies discovered the body of a dead woman in a residence after a welfare check in the 21300 block of Nandina Lane, which is located off Dockweiler Drive, in Newhall.

“Station deputies responded to the area regarding a welfare check and discovered a female adult unresponsive,” according to a Nixle from the LASD.

Both Fire and Sheriff’s Department officials responded, according to Luis Garcia of the LA County Fire Department, who confirmed the call at 6:49 p.m., but could give no further information about the location of the incident or the nature of the call.

The woman was pronounced dead by fire personnel at the scene, who reported leaving the call by 7:10 p.m.

Homicide officials were still on the scene investigating the nature of the death and the circumstances surrounding the incident as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

There was no information available regarding the decedent’s identification pending the notification of their next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.