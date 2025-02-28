Local students and staff take center stage for annual Hart’s Got Talent  

Under the bright lights, students and staff of the William S. Hart Union High School District took center stage one by one. Some took deep breaths, trying to calm their nerves as they stood still, ready to deliver their singing performance, while others moved with confidence, dancing across the space.

On Tuesday evening, each singer and dancer perfected their solos, duets, and trios during an hours-long stage tech rehearsal. The goal for each performer was to deliver the best show possible for the second annual Hart District’s Got Talent Variety Showcase presented by the WiSH Education Foundation.

The second annual showcase is set to take place at Saugus High School at 6 p.m. on Friday.

As the collective of performers, stage techs, and volunteers ran through lighting, sound, and cue adjustments, it was a clear sign that the much-anticipated annual show was just days away.

In order to be selected, each artist submitted their audition tapes online a few weeks prior along with a brief introduction sharing their interest. The goal for the showcase is to give local students and staff members a chance to show off their talents in an uplifting setting because that space is not often provided, WiSH Education Foundation CEO Amy Daniels has said.

She spent the evening overseeing each performance with excitement. “They’re courageous to go on stage,” she said, adding that the number of performers significantly increased from the previous year.

Rancho Pico Junior High School seventh grade students Aarya Mehta and Diya Balamurugan made their way to the stage and delivered a Bollywood and semi classical performance mixed with hip-hop. The duo, named “The Hart Breakers,” have danced together for a year.

“We hope that people experience the culture,” Balamurugan said.

“And our confidence,” Mehta added.

Stage techs rolled out a grand piano for Placerita Canyon Junior High School Campus Supervisor Patrick Seidenkranz. As he sat and slowly started playing the keys, he began to sing a cover of “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles, one of his all-time favorite artists because of “his soulful way of singing and communicating with his audience, he’s just a brilliant performer,” he said.

Seidenkranz, who has a musical background, wanted to give back to the district as a thank you for their overwhelming support during a traumatic time, he said as he was overcome with emotion.

About five years ago, his wife, Canyon High School Spanish teacher Kelly Seidenkranz, was diagnosed with spontaneous coronary artery dissection and endured a heart and kidney transplant along with months of physical therapy.

During that time, the Hart district “truly supported us through a really tough time,” Patrick said. “She [Kelly] was the one who told me, ‘Just go out and have some fun.'”

Filled with gratitude, he carries those words with him and now lives his life striving to “enjoy the time that we have, because you never know,” he said.

Patrick hopes to see the audience filled with parents cheering on their children.

“Support your kids, nurture their talents, and cherish the time you have with them,” he said. “We always fulfill our responsibilities as parents, but we rarely take the time to simply have fun with our kids.”

Alfredo Reveles enjoyed a snack in the main lobby as he and the other cast members prepared for a full run-through of the show once they were finished with stage tech.

The Canyon High School freshman and mariachi singer plans to deliver a bilingual vocal performance with songs by Dean Martin and Mexican ranchera singer Pedro Infante.

The young talent has an old soul. “I really enjoy the music of the ’50s, and I love Pedro Infante’s music. He’s been an inspiration to me for the longest time,” he said, adding that he hoped to share Mexican culture with the audience and “have some fun.”

“It’s one of the best feelings when you walk onto the stage and know that every single person there is there to see you,” he said. “Your job as an entertainer isn’t to be the perfect person. It’s just to make them happy. I hope we put a smile on their face (the audience) with a small break from reality.”

For more information and to get tickets for the WiSH Education Foundation Hart District’s Got Talent show, visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-showcase.