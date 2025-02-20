Man detained on suspicion of slashing tires on cars  

A man was reported to be carrying a knife and slashing people’s tires on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that the suspect was a young white man wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue shorts, possibly in his 20s, under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, and was seen slashing tires on vehicles, according to Deputy Villalobos with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the call at 7:34 p.m. and were able to detain a suspect upon arrival.

They found a knife on the suspect, according to Villalobos.