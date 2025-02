A man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to start a fire near a gas pump at 7-Eleven on the 23000 block of Soledad Canyon Road Tuesday morning, according to Detective Charlie Upchurch of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Upchurch, deputies were on the scene around 8 a.m., after receiving a call reporting a suspect setting fire to trash.

It is unclear what specific charge the suspect might face, according to Upchurch. No injuries were reported.