Man found unresponsive in Mimi’s Cafe parking lot 

A man was found unresponsive in his vehicle in the Mimi’s Cafe parking lot on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched at 6:54 p.m. to the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway for a medical emergency call, according to the PulsePoint app.

Elizondo said that the call for service was for a man found unresponsive in his vehicle.

At the time of this story’s publication, Public Information Officer Jonathan Torres with the Fire Department said he could not provide additional information due to a system failure.