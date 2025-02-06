Man identified in fatal I-5 hit-and-run, suspect still at large 

Gabriel DeJesus was identified as the pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 on Tuesday night in a hit-and-run for which no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, according to California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office officials.

CHP officers with the Newhall Area Office responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at 8:10 p.m. and determined the incident to be a fatal hit-and-run, said CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos- Lopez. The crash took place north of Castaic on the northbound lanes of I-5.

DeJesus, 31, was identified as the victim of the fatal incident. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his cause of death was determined to be traumatic injuries, and the crash was ruled an accident.

According to Burgos-Lopez, in the moments leading up to the crash, DeJesus “appeared to be crossing traffic lanes on foot,” he wrote in an email to The Signal during initial reports.

As of Thursday, no one in connection to the hit-and-run has been arrested, he confirmed.

The suspect’s vehicle in the crash was described as a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Corolla with an unknown color. The vehicle fled the scene heading north on I-5.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can call the CHP Newhall office at 661-600-1600 and speak to Officer Bowen. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and the line is operational 24/7.