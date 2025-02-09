Missing person search leads to Kaiser parking lot  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to check the surrounding area of the 27100 block of Tourney Road in Valencia for a missing person on Sunday morning, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

According to Deputy Gabriela Robles with SIB, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were called at 9:27 a.m. to do a “check the area service call” of the golf course near the 27100 block of Tourney Road.

Deputies were told to search for a missing person in the area because their phone was “pinging” and showing that its location was in the general area.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office at the scene of an incident located in the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Office parking lot in Valencia, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2025 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

According to observations on the scene, deputies were seen blocking off a lone vehicle in Kaiser Permanente’s Medical Office Building No. 1 parking lot.

Reports from the scene also indicated the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner was on the scene simultaneously investigating with deputies.

Watch Sgt. Jason Elizondo with the SCV station said that he could not confirm or release any details about the investigation.

Robles added she could not confirm whether there was a body found at the scene or any more details than what was provided.

The investigation is being handled by detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau because it was a missing person’s phone giving off the location, according to Robles.

Terry Kanakri, senior media relations specialist for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said Kaiser is cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation and could not comment any further.

At the time of this story’s publication, detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau could not be immediately reached for comment.