Multiple injuries in Toronto plane crash  

By Bill Pan and Michael Wing

Contributing Writers

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed Monday afternoon at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving multiple people injured.

A spokesperson with the Peel Regional Police said that there are no fatalities from the incident involving Delta flight 4819.

Paramedics reported that at least 19 people were injured. One child was taken to Toronto’s SickKids hospital, while two adults who sustained critical injuries were transported to other hospitals.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft upside-down and heavily damaged on a snow-covered runway.

Pearson Airport said that all 76 passengers and four crew members have been accounted for.

“A number of passengers were taken to local hospitals. GTAA [Greater Toronto Airports Authority] staff are supporting families of passengers at arrivals,” the airport authority said.

Delta Air Lines said that the plane, operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air using a Bombardier/Mitsubishi CRJ900 aircraft, originated from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. local time at the Pearson Airport, the airline said.

Audio recording from the Pearson tower indicates that ahead of landing, pilots were warned of a possible air flow “bump” in the glide path from an aircraft ahead.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he was relieved that there were no fatalities from the incident.

“Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed,” Ford said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also said that she’s relieved that all passengers and crew are accounted for.

“Thank you to the first responders, crew and airport staff for their quick actions and commitment to keeping everyone safe,” Chow said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said his thoughts are with the injured.

“I’m in direct contact with our local airport officials as we continue to gather more information,” Frey said. “Thank you to the emergency crews who responded quickly to the scene.”

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.