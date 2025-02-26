No injuries in morning semitruck crash  

A non-injury semitruck crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning caused temporary lane closures for early commuters, according to a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall area office.

Two semi-trucks, one of them carrying oranges, crashed into each other for unknown reasons on the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Valencia Boulevard at approximately 6:40 a.m., said CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez.

Both vehicles were on the right shoulders with the bigger semi-truck of the two blocking the slow lane, and a SigAlert was issued so a sweeper could assist in the cleanup of scattered debris and oranges, he said.

The closure lasted about an hour and lanes were reopened at 7:55 a.m., according to Burgos-Lopez, and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.