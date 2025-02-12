Pedestrian dies after collision 

A pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision Monday night in Saugus.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday first responders were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, according to the PulsePoint app.

A man described to be in his 20s was seen walking out of The Shot Exchange and down the street near Festividad Drive, when witnesses reportedly saw the man walk into traffic, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He added that witnesses said the victim was struck by two vehicles. Personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Jensen said that no arrest has been made, and the traffic collision was not being investigated as a criminal inquiry. The Signal is withholding the man’s name pending confirmation that a man listed on the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s site is the pedestrian who was killed in the collision on Bouquet Canyon Road.