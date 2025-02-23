Blog

Photos: The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery showcases “Pet Palooza”

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery showcases the community’s love for pets at the opening reception of “Pet Palooza” on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall, scheduled through March 23. Michael Picarella/The Signal
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery showcases the community’s love for pets at the opening reception of “Pet Palooza” on Saturday at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall, scheduled through March 23.

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

