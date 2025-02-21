Pursuit reaches speeds of 130 mph, ends in crash 

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading on Tuesday night by California Highway Patrol officers after they engaged in a high-speed pursuit before the vehicle and a patrol unit crashed, according to Newhall area public information officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez.

CHP Newhall officers engaged in a pursuit involving a 2000 Acura Integra that had been speeding on the southbound lanes of State Route 14 south of Escondido Canyon Road at 9:18 p.m., wrote Burgos-Lopez in an email to The Signal.

The Acura, driven by a 21-year-old man, reached speeds as high as 130 mph “and utilized all lanes of traffic before exiting the freeway at Sand Canyon Road,” he wrote.

The Acura and a Newhall-area patrol vehicle separately crashed into the offramp’s guardrail, Burgos-Lopez added, and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled due to the crash.

The suspect immediately exited the vehicle and complied with commands before officers were able to take him into custody without further incident, according to Burgos-Lopez.

No injuries were reported for either the suspect or the CHP officer involved in the crash, he added.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and disregarding safety and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.