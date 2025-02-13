Road conditions, crashes snarl morning commute 

By Signal Staff

Conditions on rain-slicked freeways jammed up the morning commute Thursday, with a big-rig crash impacting traffic on both State Route 14 and Interstate 5, causing delays for commuters through the Santa Clarita Valley.

The southbound I-5 truck bypass at SR-14 was to be closed for an unknown duration due to the crash involving a jackknifed big rig that went off the roadway and flipped on its side shortly after 6:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic management website and the Sigalert traffic app.

A Sigalert was issued at 7:24 a.m. and was to remain in effect for a yet-to-be-determined duration.

Traffic on the southbound I-5 was backed up as far as Lyons Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.