Saugus man taken into custody for assaulting elderly man and dog 

A 53-year-old Saugus man was taken into custody by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday on suspicion of assaulting an elderly man and a dog, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

According to Jensen, deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance and conducted a welfare check at the 27900 block of Oregano Circle in Saugus, after an elderly man had texted “help.”

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the suspect had thrown a dog against a wall inside the home, which caused a verbal argument between the victim and suspect,” Jensen wrote in an email to The Signal.

The victim was then injured after an altercation broke out between the victim and the suspect as the victim attempted to stop the suspect from further harming the dog, according to Jensen.

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of animal and elder abuse. There is no additional information regarding the incident during the time of this story’s publication, according to Jensen.